PLAYER: Trayvonne Jackson
POSITION: DT
SCHOOL: Miami Killian
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 290
SCOUTING: Yet another of the impressive football prospects that South Florida brings to the table for this senior class. A very talented and strong big man who certainly is athletic and has the chance to emerge as one of the elite prospects this coming season. Has enjoyed a productive offseason in anticipation of this coming season. In addition, he was regarded as one of the top heavyweight wrestlers a year ago. With head coach Steve Smith returning to guide the Cougars, prospects such as Jackson will benefit in a major way.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5340768/trayvonne-jackson