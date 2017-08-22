In The Recruiting Huddle: Trayvonne Jackson – Killian

By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Trayvonne Jackson

POSITION: DT

SCHOOL: Miami Killian

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 290

SCOUTING: Yet another of the impressive football prospects that South Florida brings to the table for this senior class. A very talented and strong big man who certainly is athletic and has the chance to emerge as one of the elite prospects this coming season. Has enjoyed a productive offseason in anticipation of this coming season. In addition, he was regarded as one of the top heavyweight wrestlers a year ago. With head coach Steve Smith returning to guide the Cougars, prospects such as Jackson will benefit in a major way.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5340768/trayvonne-jackson

