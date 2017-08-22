Guide To 2017 Labor Day Weekend Events In Miami

By Katherine Bostick

The first Labor Day was celebrated in 1882 and became a federal holiday in 1894. Originally, Cities across the US held parades, shot off fireworks, and held other activities for families to enjoy on their day off. While parades are not as frequent as in the past, commercial businesses have hopped on the bandwagon and have all sorts of event s tailored to those celebrating Labor Day. Parties, museum events, movies, educational events, and more can be found in Miami and other cities in the South Florida area.

Space: An Out-Of-Gravity Experience

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum Venue

1101 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 434-9600

www.frostscience.org Date: Now until Sept. 6, 2017 at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This family friendly venue is both fun and educational. Frost Museum of Science, through a partnership with NASA, have developed a program that shows what it is like to be an astronaut in space. The program features multimedia displays and interactive activities that explain how astronauts eat, where they sleep, how they exercise, and what they do to keep busy while in outer space. Admission prices range between $23.80 to $28.00. But don’t wait too long, this exhibit is only on display until September 10.

The Exile Experience: A Journey To Freedom

MDC Museum of Art & Design

300 N.E. 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 237-7700

www.mdcmoad.org Date: Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 from 12 p.m. through 5 p.m. This exhibit explores the struggles of Cuban exiles. A Journalistic chronology of pictures show the struggles and accomplishments of those within the Cuban American community. The exhibit is permanently housed at Freedom Tower, which was used as a processing center for the multitude of exiles fleeing Castro’s Cuba. Come check out an exhibit that will remind others of the struggles that people are willing to endure to enjoy the freedoms that we offer in this country.

ReptiDay Ft. Lauderdale

Universal Palms Hotel

4900 Powerline Road

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

www.repticon.com Date: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Reptile lovers rejoice! Repticon has come to Fort Lauderdale for a one day only expo. If you love snakes, lizards, and other exotic animals, you need to attend ReptiDay Ft. Lauderdale. There will be reptiles and exotic animals of various shapes and sizes on display and some are even available for purchase. Seminars, lectures, demonstrations, and pet products can all be found at this venue. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Related: Top Free Labor Day Events In South Florida

Free Fridays at the Wolfsonian

The Wolfsonian – FIU

001 Washington Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 531-1001

www.wolfsonian.org Date: Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 at 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. The Wolfsonian offers free admission to the museum every Friday evening. Visitors on Free Fridays can enjoy a 45 minute guided tour through the exhibits on display at the museum. The displays include decorative and fine arts, propaganda posters, and World’s Fair memorabilia, some dating back to 1885. And if 45 minutes doesn’t sound like enough time to see everything at the museum, then stop by during regular museum hours. The cost of admission during regular hours is $7.00 for adults and $5.00 for children 6-12.

Rondayvu Day Party 2017 Miami Labor Day Weekend Yacht Party

Bayfront Park

401 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

(786) 251-8904

www.eventbrite.com Date: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Millennials and baby boomers alike can party hard this Labor Day weekend by attending the Rondayvu Day Yacht Party. Boarding begins at 5 p.m. with a departure time of 6 p.m. sharp. Dance to the live DJ on the Sky Deck or kick back and relax on the new Cabana-style furniture located on the decks. This event is for the 21 and over crowd only. Alcohol is available for purchase with proper ID.

Related: Top Things To Do Labor Day Weekend In South Florida