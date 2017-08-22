COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Class of 2018 Top 50

For the past 46 years, the start of any high school football season signals that the top prospects in each class get their respect for what they have put in to get to this level.

Through the years, these lists have taken on less and less meaning – with more and more being done. Because of what we do to see more athletes than any other single source throughout the course of a year, we have that barometer to pit one player against another – when forming a ranking.

There is no exact science to what we have done continuously for nearly a half century. The only key is to watch every player you rate – live – in game conditions. Many who come up with rankings – do not and cannot do that.

In addition to this list, we promote and evaluate nearly 3,000 South Florida prospects – and over 6,000 statewide – each year.

While Florida is easily the most talented state when it comes to overall football prospects, and it really isn’t close, it is important to go to Pensacola, Tallahassee, Orlando, Tampa and through all of South Florida to see what the Sunshine State has to offer.

As many on fan websites will criticize and act like they have all the answers to who all the top prospects are, they don’t. They do not have the time to compare and evaluate every player.

Speaking for people who were out in the blazing sun all summer in over 20 locations, watching these athletes over and over again – you do not have all the answers, but you can continue tell the people from behind your computers that you do.

The fact that we produce so many major college athletes in this area only points to a Top 50 not being enough, but again, since we promote EVERY football player at EVERY school, we get a chance to continue promoting rather than making this some competition.

The fans love lists, and that is why we continue to author them. Remember, the 50 prospects that you are about to see are football players that we have had the pleasure of watching, some for up to the past five years – at the youth level as well.

Enjoy this pre-season listing, and understand that we will re-rank when we watch more prospects live – and will continue putting EVERY South Florida football player out there.

1. Patrick Surtain, Jr., CB, 6-2, 185, Plantation American Heritage. http://www.hudl.com/profile/4267348/patrick-surtain-ii

2. Tyson Campbell, CB, 6-2.5, 180, Plantation American Heritage. http://www.hudl.com/profile/5279539/andrew-chatfield

3. James Cook, RB, 5-11, 180, Miami Central. http://www.hudl.com/profile/6085481/james-cook

4. Mark Pope, WR, 6-2, 175, Miami Southridge. http://www.hudl.com/profile/6165977/mark-pope

5. Al Blades, Jr., CB, 6-0, 170, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas. http://www.hudl.com/profile/4285146/alphonso-blades-jr

6. Delone Sciafe, Jr., OG, 6-3, 310, Miami Southridge. http://www.hudl.com/profile/5271496/delone-scaife-jr

7. Asante Samuels, CB, 5-9, 170, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas. http://www.hudl.com/profile/4316412/asante-samuel

8. Kevin Austin, WR, 6-3, 190, Coconut Creek North Broward Prep. http://www.hudl.com/profile/4844420/kevin-austin

9. Xavier Williams, WR, 6-1, 190, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna. http://www.hudl.com/profile/4068618/xavier-williams

10. Rosendo Louis, LB, 6-1, 225, Deerfield Beach. http://www.hudl.com/profile/4589961/rosendo-louis

11. Nik Bonitto, OLB, 6-3, 205, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas. http://www.hudl.com/profile/5430079/nik-bonitto

12. Andrew Chatfield, DE, 6-2, 220, Plantation American Heritage. http://www.hudl.com/profile/5279539/andrew-chatfield

13. Cam’ron Davis, RB, 5-9.5, 190, Miami Carol City. http://www.hudl.com/profile/5301408/camron-davis

14. Elijah Moore, WR, 5-11, 170, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas. http://www.hudl.com/profile/4844428/elijah-moore

15. Nadab Joseph, CB, 6-1, 185, Miami Norland. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3aS2gXSZaDs

16. Shaun Shivers, RB, 5-7, 170, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna. http://www.hudl.com/profile/4068640/shaun-shivers

17. Anthony Schwartz, WR, 6-0, 175, Plantation American Heritage. http://www.hudl.com/profile/4409434/anthony-schwartz

18. Gilbert Frierson, CB, 6-1, 185, Coral Gables. https://www.hudl.com/profile/4798941/gilbert-frierson

19. Trenell Troutman, S, 5-10, 188, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas. http://www.hudl.com/profile/6631985/trenell-troutman

20. Miguel Edwards, CB, 6-0, 165, Deerfield Beach. http://www.hudl.com/profile/4716488/miguel-edwards

21. Nesta Silvera, DT, 6-1, 308, Plantation American Heritage. http://www.hudl.com/profile/4211562/nesta-silvera

22. Kayode Oladele, DE, 6-4, 235, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7SlnKn7e-ZM

23. Daquris Wiggins, WR, 6-3, 180, Miami Southridge. http://www.hudl.com/profile/4752954/daquris-wiggins

24. Tyquan Thornton, WR, 6-4, 180, Miami Booker T. Washington. http://www.hudl.com/profile/6174187/tyquan-thornton

25. Gregory Rousseau, DE, 6-6, 225, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic. http://www.hudl.com/profile/6059454/gregory-rousseau

26. Robert Hicks, LB, 6-1, 230, Miami Central. http://www.hudl.com/profile/5310981/robert-hicks-lll

27. Divaad Wilson, CB, 6-1, 180, Miami Northwestern. http://www.hudl.com/profile/4366568/divaad-wilson

28. Dominick Watt, WR, 6-2, 200, Miramar. http://www.hudl.com/profile/5030731/dominick-watt

29. Davoan Hawkins, DE/OL, 6-5, 275, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna. http://www.hudl.com/profile/4383259/davoan-hawkins

30. Miles Jones, Athlete, 5-9, 170, Plantation American Heritage. http://www.hudl.com/profile/5447616/miles-jones

31. Randy Russell, S, 5-11, 180, Miami Carol City. http://www.hudl.com/profile/5242369/randy-russell

32. Chandler Jones, CB, 5-20, 175, Miami Central. http://www.hudl.com/profile/5241660/chandler-jones

33. Stanley Garner, CB, 6-3, 180, Fort Lauderdale Dillard http://www.hudl.com/profile/5112686/stanley-garner

34. James Head, DE, 6-5, 215, Miami Southridge. http://www.hudl.com/profile/5314574/james-head-jr

35. Darrell “Rocky” Shelton, LB, 6-0, 205, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas. http://www.hudl.com/profile/4800397/darrell-rocky-shelton

36. Akeem Hayes, WR, 5-10, 175, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna. http://www.hudl.com/profile/4068640/shaun-shivers

37. Avery Thornton, Athlete, 6-1, 175, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson. https://www.hudl.com/profile/4001509/avery-thornton

38. Yasir Abdullah, OLB, 6-2, 195, Miami Carol City. http://www.hudl.com/profile/4799974/yasir-abdullah

39. D.J. Ivey, CB, 6-1, 175, Homestead South Dade. http://www.hudl.com/profile/4754675/dj-ivey

40. Randy Charlton, DE, 6-2, 235, Miami Southridge. http://www.hudl.com/profile/4754678/randy-charlton

41. Yanez Rogers, QB/Athlete, 6-2, 175, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely. http://www.hudl.com/profile/6536955/yanez-rogers-jr

42. Patrick Joyner, OLB, 6-3, 235, Homestead South Dade. http://www.hudl.com/profile/4763401/patrick-joyner

43. Hansky Paillant, OLB/DL, 6-3, 225, Miramar. http://www.hudl.com/profile/6173780/hansky-paillant

44. Jason Swann, OT, 6-3, 270, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas. http://www.hudl.com/profile/4103915/jason-swann

45. Devontae McCrae, DE, 6-5, 255, Miami Northwestern. http://www.hudl.com/profile/6530969/davontae-mccrae

46. Ashtan Pierre, DE/OLB, 6-2, 200, Deerfield Beach. http://www.hudl.com/profile/6041743/ashtan-pierre

47. Jermaine McMillan, DB, 6-2, 185, Miami Booker T. Washington. http://www.hudl.com/profile/8173512/jermaine-mcmillian

48. Cornelius McCoy, WR, 5-10, 175, Deerfield Beach. http://www.hudl.com/profile/6042117/cornelius-mccoy

49. Jamal Anderson, S, 6-2, 180, Homestead South Dade. http://www.hudl.com/profile/7078152/jamal-anderson

50. Wayne Parrish, WR, 6-1, 190, Hollywood South Broward. http://www.hudl.com/profile/6083650/wayne-parrish

