Chelsea Clinton Defends Barron Trump After Conservative Site Slams His Casual Wardrobe

WASHINTON (CBSMiami) – Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton is coming to the defense of Barron Trump after a conservative site criticized the way he’s been dressing.

gettyimages 836014134 Chelsea Clinton Defends Barron Trump After Conservative Site Slams His Casual Wardrobe

President Trump (C), with First Lady Melania Trump (R) and their son Barron (L), walks to the White House from Marine One. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo – Pool/Getty Images)

The post on The Daily Caller is titled “It’s High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He’s in the White House.” It displayed photos of Barron returning from a two-week vacation in New Jersey in a t-shirt, shorts and boat shoes.

The author writes: “His dad is always looking dapper and his mom has become a worldwide fashion icon since becoming first lady. The youngest Trump doesn’t have any responsibilities as the president’s son, but the least he could do is dress the part when he steps out in public.”

The article prompted Clinton to take to Twitter in defense of President Donald Trump’s 11-year-old son.

Barron moved into the White House in June with first lady Melania Trump after he finished his school year in New York.

Clinton also defended Barron in January after Mr. Trump’s inauguration, when off-color tweets about the youngest of Mr. Trump’s sons began as he appeared behind his father during the various televised events of the day. At the time, in defending Barron, Clinton also made a vague reference to his father’s “policies that hurt kids.”

