Authorities Say Suspect In Spain Terror Attacks Has Been Killed

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BARCELONA (CBSMiami) – Police say the suspect who was still at-large after Thursday’s two terror attacks in Spain has been killed.

It comes as authorities raise the death toll of victims to 15 with dozens more still hospitalized.

Spanish police shot and killed 22-year-old Moroccan-born Younes Abouyaaquoub.

He is believed to be the driver of a van that plowed through the crowded Las Ramblas Promenade in Barcelona on Thursday.

Authorities called in the bomb squad when they saw Abouyaaquoub wearing, what looked like, an explosives belt.

Although an international manhunt had been underway, the shooting happened only 30-miles west of Barcelona in a town called Subirats.

Spanish newspaper, “El Pais”, published a security camera photo of Abouyaaquoub walking through a popular market near Las Ramblas.

Police believe he later killed a man during a carjacking during his escape.

Authorities say Abouyaaquoub was part of a 12-man terror cell that carried out two vehicle attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils.

Only four of the 12 are still alive and have been arrested.

The men all had links to the small town of Ripoll, where authorities believe they’d been plotting a more elaborate attack using three vans packed with explosives.

They abandoned that plan when the gas canisters they’d been storing exploded.

In Barcelona, mourners continue to leave candles and flowers along Las Ramblas.

Police responded to the area in Subirats on Monday after a woman alerted police that there was a suspicious man nearby.