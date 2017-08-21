New Study Finds Parents Still Failing To Put Infants In Safe Sleeping Positions

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new study is finding that despite years of public health campaigns, many American parents are still putting their babies to sleep in an unsafe position.

“It’s definitely better to leave them on their back. Nothing else in the bassinet or crib,” said new mom Joslyn Larocco.

But new research suggests many moms are still not getting the message.

A new study in pediatrics of more than 3,200 moms shows while 77 percent said they usually place their babies on their backs to sleep. Only 44 percent always do.

“It’s critical because we know we will prevent sudden infant unexplained death,” Dr. Lolita McDavid with the Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital. “And if you have something you know works, you should do it.”

Some hospitals are educating new parents from the beginning.

NYU Winthrop in New York is one of 1,500 hospitals taking part in the HALO Safer Way to Sleep Hospital Program.

“They get bombarded with information from family and friends that is not always accurate as well as things in the store,” said Mary Lynn Brassil, a perinatal clinical nurse specialist.

New parents get a bedside lesson in swaddling babies in wearable blankets.

Larocco followed the recommendations with her older children.

“It’s almost amazing what you forget you know. I was with him yesterday and I felt like a first time mom again. You can’t take anything for granted, you don’t always know everything,” Larocco said.

Larocco said even experienced moms can use a reminder

The rate of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in the U.S. has dropped by more than half since the back to sleep campaign was introduced.