Vice President Pence To Make Stop In Doral To Talk Venezuela

DORAL (CBSMiami) – Vice President Mike Pence will be in South Florida on Wednesday.
CBS4 news partners The Miami Herald is reporting he will speak about Venezuela at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Doral.
Doral is home to thousands of Venezuelan immigrants.
The Miami Herald also reports Pence is likely to stop by the U.S. Southern Command.
A week ago, Pence reaffirmed the White House’s plan to interfere with Venezuela’s “collapse into dictatorship” while visiting Latin America.
“It’s extraordinary to think that one of the wealthiest countries in South America in the last century emerged one of the most prosperous nations in Latin America, would now be collapsing into dictatorship, and poverty, and deprivation,” said Pence.
Pence said a failed state in Venezuela means more illegal immigration into the U.S.
“A failed state in Venezuela will drive even greater, illegal migration across Central America and into our country, compromising our borders and compromising our economy and in some cases compromising the safety of our families and communities,” he said.
During his travel, the vice president met with government leaders and the business community to reaffirm the president’s commitment to deepening bilateral trade and investment ties with the region and continue the administration’s support of security cooperation, business engagement, agriculture, and infrastructure development.