McDonald’s and 560 WQAM Kick-Off “Team of The Week” Program

560 WQAM and South Florida High School Sports are proud to partner with McDonald’s for the 2017 High School Football Season to honor the “Team of The Week”.
Every Monday at 9pm during the “South Florida High School Sports Show” on 560 WQAM, Host Larry Blustein will select a McDonald’s “Team of The Week” whose winning performance exemplifies competitive spirit and teamwork.
Winning teams will receive a $250 Arch Card from their local McDonald’s owner/operator, and will be recognized on SFHSSports.com and WQAM’s Facebook page every Tuesday.
One Comment