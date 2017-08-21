Lauren’s List: Signs Of Bullying At School

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On this first day of school, many parents are preoccupied with thoughts of supply lists and class schedules.

But others may have a much more serious topic in mind. Many parents are worried about bullying, and whether their kids will be impacted this year.

StopBullying.gov reports roughly 1 in 3 students report being bullied at some point in school.

Today’s “Lauren’s List” highlights some of the silent signs parents should look out for.

1. Reluctance to go to school in the morning. Of course, many kids may fight the alarm clock on occasion, but psychologists say you should watch out for kids making different excuses each day to stay home. Frequent headaches and stomachaches may be a sign. The same goes for wanting to leave school early.

2. Troubled sleep. Experts say students who are anxious or nervous about what might happen the next day at school, may have trouble falling and staying asleep.

3. Friend group changes. This is particularly prevalent in adolescent and teen girls. A reluctance to hang out with an established friend group could signal a type of “mean girls” scenario. Experts suggesting staying in contact with other parents in the group, that way it’s easier to know if their child is being excluded in some way.

4. Changes in device usage. All parents should monitor their child’s online life, but psychologists say a sudden over-attachment or complete withdrawal from electronic device could be a sign of cyber bullying.

Of course, there are other signs parents can watch out for, too.

Visit StopBullying.gov for more information.

121help.me

24/7 bullying and crisis hotline for youth up to age 18

855-201-2121

National Suicide Prevention Hotline

24/7 crisis hotline

1-800-273-8255

