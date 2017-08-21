Knee Injury Could Keep Dolphins Guard Kraig Urbik From Playing In Season Opener

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins could be without a projected starter for the first week of the regular season.

Guard Kraig Urbik isn’t expected to be available when Miami hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 10 to open the NFL season.

The update was given from head coach Adam Gase on Monday following the Dolphins first joint practice in Philadelphia with the Eagles.

Gase said that Urbik will likely have arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, which could keep him sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks.

Urbik became viewed as a probable starter after free-agent pickup Ted Larsen went down with a biceps injury.

Larsen was trending towards being Miami’s starting left guard but he’ll be out for at least half the season.

Now the injury to Urbik leaves the Dolphins even thinner on the offensive line.

Anthony Steen, Jake Brendel and Jesse Davis will compete to see who starts at left guard when Miami opens the new season on September 10.

Davis started last Thursday’s preseason game against Baltimore at left guard while Steen started at center.

That was due to starting center Mike Pouncey and Urbik both sitting out the game. Pouncey is expected to play in Miami’s preseason game at Philadelphia this week.

Urbik is viewed as the Dolphins top backup for all three interior line positions.