Damaged Destroyer USS McCain Arrives At Singapore Base

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Damaged in a collision with an oil tanker east of the Straits of Malacca, the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain has made its way to the Changi Naval Base in the Republic of Singapore.

At least five sailors were injured, ten were reported missing. The Navy says a search and rescue mission is under way.

In the collision, the U.S. destroyer suffered significant damage to the hull which resulted in flooding to nearby compartments, including crew berthing, machinery, and communications rooms.

“It’s hard to envision exactly how crowded a waterway like that can be at night, in the dark, waiting to come and go and trying to stay out of everyone else’s way,” said retired Navy Captain Kevin Eyer, who commanded three Navy cruisers.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his support.

Thoughts & prayers are w/ our @USNavy sailors aboard the #USSJohnSMcCain where search & rescue efforts are underway. https://t.co/DQU0zTRXNU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2017

Senator John McCain tweeted, in part, “Cindy & I are keeping America’s sailors aboard the USS John S McCain in our prayers tonight.”

This was the second time in two months a warship from the Navy’s 7th fleet out of Japan crashed with another vessel.

On June 17th, the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship, killing seven sailors. Just last week the Navy relieved the commander and two other senior leaders of their duties, saying inadequate leadership and flawed teamwork contributed to the crash.

Both Navy ships, the Fitzgerald and McCain, are among those in Asian waters equipped with the Aegis missile defense system, mentioned lately as one of the tools that could be used to counter any potential missile launches by North Korea.

The U.S. Navy, along with Singapore and Malaysia are taking part in the search and rescue mission.

Though Senator John McCain is a Navy veteran, the ship is named after his father and grandfather, both of whom were admirals and were decorated for their actions in the Pacific in World War II.