SOLAR ECLIPSE Coverage Begins At 1 p.m.  Watch CBS Special Report | Eclipse Live StreamEclipse HomeNeed To KnowPhotos | No Glasses? PROGRAMMING NOTE: Today's new episode of Bold & The Beautiful will air at 12:30p. The Young & The Restless and The Talk have been preempted.

Child Killed In Crash, Heading To First Day Of School

Filed Under: Child Killed, Crash, First Day Of School, Miramar

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — A mother running late to drop off her child on the first day of school got into a crash that killed her 8-year-old.

Miramar Police said the mother and her daughter were running late around 9 a.m. and ran through a red light while riding in their SUV on Miramar Boulevard and Red Road.

That’s when a truck t-boned them causing their SUV to spin out of control.

The 8-year-old girl flew out of the car during one of the spins causing her to be pinned under the SUV, police said.

sdsdsds1 Child Killed In Crash, Heading To First Day Of School

A Florida mother running late to drop off her child on the first day of school got into a crash that killed her 8-year-old in Miramar. (Source: CBS4)

Crews airlifted the child to a nearby hospital but she died.

Her mother was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear if the driver of the truck was injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch