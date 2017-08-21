Child Killed In Crash, Heading To First Day Of School

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — A mother running late to drop off her child on the first day of school got into a crash that killed her 8-year-old.
Miramar Police said the mother and her daughter were running late around 9 a.m. and ran through a red light while riding in their SUV on Miramar Boulevard and Red Road.
That’s when a truck t-boned them causing their SUV to spin out of control.
The 8-year-old girl flew out of the car during one of the spins causing her to be pinned under the SUV, police said.
Crews airlifted the child to a nearby hospital but she died.
Her mother was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It is unclear if the driver of the truck was injured.