Bonnie Tyler Just Sang ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ During The Eclipse

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Bonnie Tyler hit it on the nose while singing her hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the solar eclipse Monday.

“It is a special day, isn’t it? And of course “Total Eclipse of the Heart” is the song that people put on the radios at this time. But it always is one of those evergreen songs,” said Tyler.

And she was not alone.

Tyler, along with DNCE’s Joe Jonas, sang together while on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship and they watched the eclipse as well.

The “Total Eclipse Cruise” set sail Monday from Orlando, Florida, heading to St. Maarten.

The Welch singer’s 1983 hit has been back at the top of the charts in anticipation for the celestial event.

Spotify reported streaming of “Total Eclipse of the Heart” up 2,859 percent over the past two weeks.

Click here to read more about the eclipse. 

