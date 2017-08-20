Legendary Entertainer Jerry Lewis Dead At Age 91

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LAS VEGAS (CBSMiami) – Comedy legend Jerry Lewis passed away Sunday morning at his home in Las Vegas.
Lewis was 91 years old.
His contributions to the entertainment industry, specifically in the field of comedy, are unrivaled
During the 1950’s Lewis teamed up with Dean Martin to create one of the most successful acting duos in the history of show business.
Lewis went on to star in feartures like The Bellboy and The Nutty Professor.
Health problems have been fairly common for Lewis, who has had open-heart surgery, prostate cancer, a heart attack and pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease.
At age 18 Lewis met his first wife, singer Patti Palmer. Their marriage lasted from 1944 to 1982.
They had five children, all boys, and adopted a sixth child.
In 1983 Lewis married his second wife, SanDee Pitnick. The two adopted a daughter.