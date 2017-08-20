College Student Killed, Struck By Car Near FIU

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A college student has died after being struck by a car while crossing the street.

Alexis Dale, 18, was at the intersection of S.W. 8th Street at 109th Avenue Sunday morning, near the Florida International University campus, when she was hit.

Dale started school there in June.

The school posted a message to students, saying, in part: “This tragedy reminds us how precious and fragile life is. We ask you to keep Alexis, her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating

