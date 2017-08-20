People Of All Ages Showing Excitement Over Monday’s Solar Eclipse

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As anticipation builds across the country for Monday’s historic solar eclipse, science educators say they’re seeing a surge of young people excited to learn about space exploration.

And kids aren’t the only ones growing curious about the final frontier.

For 20 years Richard Rumble has introduced children to the wonders of space in his portable planetarium.

His most popular lesson lately, Monday’s historic eclipse.

“The eclipse is an excellent jumping in point for kids cause it’s something that we can all be aware of,” Rumble said.

Rumble says the eclipse is fueling interest in space among youngsters in a way he’s rarely seen.

A budding space fanatic, 11-year-old Austin Carroll is counting the days.

“I’m looking forward to it!” Austin said. “It’s pretty cool to look at if you have the right things!”

When the moon passes between the earth and the sun Monday, most of the country will see a partial eclipse, but millions will witness a total eclipse along a 70-mile-wide path from Oregon to South Carolina.

At Dr. Laura Danly’s space show at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, a once-sparse audience of retirees is now overflowing with millennials and she thinks the eclipse is only part of the appeal.

“The mission to Jupiter right now Juno, the missions to Mars, kids who grew up on Harry Potter and fantasy and space and Star Wars are really into it,” Danly said.

Educators hope that excitement for the eclipse, and beyond, will inspire the next generation of scientists.