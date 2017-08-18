Trump, Mattis To Decide Next Step In Afghanistan

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Amid the fall out over his response to the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, President Donald Trump will meet with his top advisers at Camp David on Friday to discuss the next step in Afghanistan.
Defense Secretary James Mattis and the president’s top national security advisers will press him to decide whether to add to, or withdraw, more than 8,000 troops in Afghanistan.
Last month, the president refues to sign off on a plan by his national security team and began to consider an idea from strategist Steve Bannon who proposed sending over five thousand private contractors rather than troops.
The idea was originally pitched by Blackwater founder Erik Prince.
“Sixteen years is enough. We have another trillion dollars in healthcare costs that we are going to owe for the Afghan war. So let’s bring it to a close,” he said.
On another battle front, Mr. Trump continues to berate the media and some members of his party who have questioned his moral leadership and competency for his reaction to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia and his defense of Confederate memorials.
Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, whom Trump considered for a Cabinet post, said he’s questioned the president’s ability to lead.
“The President has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate,” he said.
Former Gov. Mitt Romney on Friday slammed President Trump for how he has handled Charlottesville and warned that there may be “an unraveling of our national fabric” if he doesn’t apologize.