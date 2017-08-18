Obi-Wan Kenobi To Get Solo Star Wars Movie

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – The Force may be strong with this one.
The Hollywood Reporter says the next film to be produced out of the Star Wars universe will focus on Obi-Wan Kenobi.
The report says Stephen Daldry, the Oscar-nominated director of “Billy Elliot” and “The Hours” is in early talks to direct the film about the Jedi Knight.
Actors Alec Guinness and Ewan MacGregor played the character in the Star Wars original and prequel trilogies. MacGregor has already expressed inter
The project does not yet have a script.
Fans of a “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away” can get their fix this December 15th when “Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi” hits the big screen.