Obi-Wan Kenobi To Get Solo Star Wars Movie

Filed Under: movies, Star Wars

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – The Force may be strong with this one.

The Hollywood Reporter says the next film to be produced out of the Star Wars universe will focus on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The report says Stephen Daldry, the Oscar-nominated director of “Billy Elliot” and “The Hours” is in early talks to direct the film about the Jedi Knight.

Actors Alec Guinness and Ewan MacGregor played the character in the Star Wars original and prequel trilogies. MacGregor has already expressed inter

The project does not yet have a script.

Fans of a “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away” can get their fix this December 15th when “Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi” hits the big screen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch