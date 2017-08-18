Adviser Steve Bannon Is Out Of The White House

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is out of the White House.
The White House confirmed Friday is his last day.
Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Chief of Staff John Kelly and Bannon ‘mutually agreed’ that Friday would be his last day.
According to the New York Times, President Donald Trump told aides he decided to push Bannon out. The president and senior White House officials were reportedly debating how to dismiss Bannon. There are also reports that Bannon resigned but those have not been confirmed.
Bannon’s job security in the White House had become tenuous.
The president’s description of Bannon on Tuesday fueled speculation his job was in jeopardy.
“We’ll see what happens with Mr. Bannon, but he’s a good person,” said President Trump earlier this week.
Bannon has been accused of leaking damaging information about fellow White House staff including economic adviser Gary Cohn.
Bannon had helped Trump win the 2016 presidential election.