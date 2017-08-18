Miami Gardens Woman Pulls Grandmother Out Of Burning Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — A family is safe after a large house fire in northwest Miami-Dade.

The blaze started Thursday night somewhere in the back of the house near the 4800 block of 171st Terrace in Miami Gardens. Inside a grandmother and her granddaughter were sleeping.

Miami-Dade firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames escaping from the home.

Akia Martin knew she had to act fast to get her aging grandmother out alive.

“I tried to say, okay, take your time and walk but we didn’t have time, smoke was coming through the house already,” said Akia. “So she had fallen because she got in shock. And I ended up having to pull her out the house.”

The next door neighbor came to help.

“As I was running over to the house, I saw the granddaughter dragging the grandmother out. She couldn’t lift the grandmother up so she was dragging her out. So I took over, as soon as they got to the sidewalk, I took over and helped the grandmother across the street.”

Nobody was injured in the fire. At this time, it appears the fire was an accident.

The fire department called the family lucky considering the windows in the house have burglar bars and could have prevented their escape. Officials used the opportunity to remind the public that burglar bars and hurricane shutters can make it difficult for people to get out in times of emergency. Fire officials suggest to always have multiple escape plans.