HGTV’s Sabrina Soto Discusses High/Low Design at the Miami Home Show!

The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show is returning to Miami Beach and bringing celebrity design; design for celebrities; luxury; a Million Dollar Chef and more!

South Florida’s largest home design show takes place Labor Day Weekend, September 1-4 at the newly renovated Miami Beach Convention Center, 1900 Washington Ave., Miami Beach (just east of Meridian Avenue at 17th Street.) Tickets are available at the Box Office or online. Enjoy a 30% online discount through August 31st. Valet and Freebie shuttle service will be available.

The Miami Home Show is a “one stop shop’ featuring all that is needed to improve the home: from décor and furniture to anything related to large-scale home renovation. Enjoy one-to-one advice, and be inspired by special guests and featured home design areas.

Seminar Schedule:

High/Low Design with celebrity Interior Designer and lifestyle expert, Sabrina Soto of HGTV. Because of Soto’s Latin roots, her design style is always full of pop, color and heart! As a first-generation Cuban-American, Soto was taught that through hard work and perseverance, she could achieve anything. Even when her family experienced difficult financial times, her mother would say, “It doesn’t matter if we have one dollar or one million dollars, be proud of our home!” Soto will share tips, answers questions and will sign autographs.

2:00 and 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 3rd and 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 4th (Labor Day.)

Designing South Florida — Shayne Benowitz of Modern Luxury Interiors South Florida magazine leads a panel discussion about South Florida’s interior design, architecture and real estate development industries. What makes South Florida a unique marketplace for luxury design and a leading idea source for the rest of the US and the Americas? Panelists Include: Katrina Campins (Katrina Campins Group); Alena Capra (Alena Capra Designs); Paul Fischman (Choeff Levy Fischman); Adam Kayce (Home Show Management Corp.); and Christina Boomer Vazquez (Perez Art Museum Miami.)

A Taste-Full Experience –Not sure what wine to serve with dinner? Pre-register for A Taste-full Experience — complimentary wine and food pairing micro-seminars presented by Alessandra Esteves of the Florida Wine Academy. Esteves and Chef Walter “The Million Dollar Chef” Martino (Kaori by Walter Martino) and Chef Santiago Gomez (Cantina La Veinte) will introduce guests to the five basic tastes and show you what wines pair well with certain foods.

Ygrene Seminars – Deborah Castro and Rafael Perez of Ygrene discuss “100% Financing for the Home Improvements You’ve Been Dreaming About”

All seminars take place at the Ygrene Home Improvement Stage and are included with Show admission.

Featured Areas:

Designer Rooms for the Stars – The Miami Home Show’s featured Interior Designers will create dream spaces for local TV news personalities. Each designer gets to know their celebrity “client” in advance and create a room inspired by their style. The vignette is revealed to show-goers and designated celebrity at the Show. The five selected designers are: Francy Arria (Max Space Design) and Eric Harryman; Janice Attia (J. Attia Design); Reginald Dunlap (Luxe Interior Design and Finishing; Georgio Ferrara (Georgio Ferrara); and Guimar Urbina (KIS Interior Design.)

#AtHomeWithArt — The Miami Home Show in collaboration with Viernes Culturales present, “Art Basilando” – an artist encounter exhibit. Meet 12 artists from the Little Havana Art District: Katey Penner, Santos Mendez, Didi Marchi, Gonzalo Borges, Annie M., Diana Contreras, Phil Avello, Mildrey Guillot, Eliott Prada, Giselle Fajardo, Mayomelz (Mel Pichardo), Omar Corrales Mora. The showcase is curated by Pati Vargas, Director of Viernes Culturales.

Design Innovators Showcase – A new, luxury display area will capture the essence of South Florida luxury design and feature among others: ItalDoors, Luxapatio, Georgio Ferrara, Arkimodel, Iberia Tile, The Wallpaper Company, Blanco Flooring and Design, Velum Design, La Strada and Shear Construction and Management.

Ygrene — Four years since its Florida inception, Ygrene’s PACE program has generated nearly $700 million in economic stimulus while creating or sustaining 4,180 jobs (as of July). Aside from the communitywide impact, PACE benefits each participating homeowner. Improving a home’s energy efficiency can help lower high utility bills, while increasing comfort and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reports the EPA. Stop by the Ygrene Energy Fund booth to learn more about PACE financing

For more information and updates, visit us online and follow on social media: @FLHomeShows #FLHomeShows.

Miami Beach Convention Center

1900 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL

(just east of Meridian Avenue at 17th Street)

305.667.9299

info@homeshows.net

September 1-4, 2017

Friday 6:00 – 10:30 pm

Saturday & Sunday 12:00 – 10:30 pm

Monday (Labor Day) 12:00 – 7:30 pm

$10.00 adult admission and $1.00, 11 and under (online and at the Box Office); Save $3.00 on adult admission when purchasing tickets online by August 31st, 2017.

Above content provided by The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show.