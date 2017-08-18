Florida Adds 32,700 Jobs, Unemployment Remains Unchanged

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida added 32,700 jobs in the month of July, though its unemployment rate remains unchanged at 4.1 percent.

That’s below the national rate of 4.3 percent. The state released figures Friday that shows there were 411,000 unemployed Floridians out of a workforce of 10.1 million.

Florida’s unemployment rate remained the lowest it’s been since July 2007.

Monroe County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.8 percent, followed by St. Johns County at 3.3 percent and Okaloosa and Walton counties at 3.4 percent.

Hendry County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.9 percent, followed by Hardee County at 7.5 percent and Glades County at 6.5 percent.

