County To Jeter Group: Marlins Home Run Sculpture ‘Not Moveable’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Not so fast, Captain.

A general view of the Home Run Sculpture during a preseason game against the New York Yankees during a game at Marlins Park on April 1, 2012 in Miami, Florida.
Love it or hate it, the Marlins Home Run Sculpture ain’t going nowhere.

The sculpture, placed out beyond the center field wall and spins for attention whenever the home team hits a home run, was commissioned as part of Miami-Dade County’s Art in Public Places program and is owned by the county. Designed by artist Red Grooms, “Homer” stands 73 feet tall and cost $2.5 million.

Not many seem to like it, however, including Derek Jeter’s new ownership group, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald. They talked about removing it.

“The County commissioned and purchased the Home Run Sculpture with the public art funds generated by the ballpark project,” Michael Spring, head of the county’s cultural affairs department, wrote in an email. It “was designed specifically for this project and location and is permanently installed. It is not movable.”

So that settles that.

