Anti-Haters Flood Downtown Durham Amid White Supremacist Rally Rumor

Counter protesters march against a potential white supremacists rally on August 18, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. The demonstration comes a week after a fatal clash during a 'Unite the Right' rally between white supremacists and counter protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (CBSMiami) – Anti-hate protesters flooded downtown Durham just after noon on Friday amid rumors that a white supremacist rally was set to take place.

Because of concerns surrounding the potential for a white supremacist rally, Durham County closed four buildings in anticipation of the rally at the courthouse Friday afternoon.

Friday’s events come as the last four of the eight protesters arrested in connection with destroying a Confederate momentum appeared in court.

Scott Holmes, the attorney for the protesters, said his clients have been receiving death threats since the monument was toppled Monday.

“By phone, by social media, by email, it also appears that folks are calling in false charges against them to police who then have to investigate. So there’s a variety of ways in which they are already being harassed,” Holmes said.

