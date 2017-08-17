Powerball Jackpot Soars Over Half-Billion Dollars

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Are you going to plunk down some cash on the Powerball now? The jackpot has climbed to an estimated $510 million, making it the largest in the nation and fifth largest in the history of the game.
No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. The next drawing is Saturday night.
The winning Powerball numbers for the $432.5 million jackpot drawn Wednesday were 9, 15, 43, 60, 64 and the Powerball number 4.
Jackpot prizes are paid in 30 annual installments or a one-time lump-sum payment of an estimated at $324.2 million, which would be taxed even more at the state and federal levels.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The chance of winning Powerball is incredibly small, at 292.2 million to one.
You can watch the Powerball drawing Saturday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.