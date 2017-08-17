Police Looking For 2 Men After $100K In Lawn Equipment Stolen

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) — Police in Homestead are trying to identify two persons of interest after $100,000 in lawn equipment was stolen from a hardware store.

Police want to speak to these men as persons of interest following a store burglary in Homestead on Aug. 14, 2017. (Source: Homestead Police Dept.)

Berry’s Hardware, located at 896 N. Homestead Blvd, was the victim of an overnight burglary on Monday.

Detectives are hoping to identify the two heavy-set black males who were seen on store video earlier in the day checking out lawnmowers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Anonymous tipsters can earn up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest.

