Police Looking For 2 Men After $100K In Lawn Equipment Stolen

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) — Police in Homestead are trying to identify two persons of interest after $100,000 in lawn equipment was stolen from a hardware store.
Berry’s Hardware, located at 896 N. Homestead Blvd, was the victim of an overnight burglary on Monday.
Detectives are hoping to identify the two heavy-set black males who were seen on store video earlier in the day checking out lawnmowers.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Anonymous tipsters can earn up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest.
One Comment