Jay Cutler Impresses In Miami Dolphins Debut

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Just nine days after hitting the practice field for the first time in 2017, Jay Cutler made his Miami Dolphins debut on Thursday night.
Cutler played two possessions in Miami’s preseason matchup with the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium. Despite not leading his team on a scoring drive, Cutler made a handful of crisp passes.
Cutler went 3 for 6 for 24 yards, including a 16 yard gem to DeVante Parker.
Cutler’s night was over within the first quarter, as was Jay Ajayi’s. Miami’s star running back played the first possession, taking two carries for a loss of two yards. Ajayi made his preseason debut after spending the first week of preseason in the concussion protocol.