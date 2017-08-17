HBO Investigating Another Hack, This Time To Social Media

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – HBO says it is investigating another hack. This time it was their Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The hackers warned the network’s security is vulnerable.

Thanks to hits like “Game of Thrones,” HBO has never been more popular among viewers and hackers.

The Hollywood reporter’s Matthew Belloni says the battle over creative property is intensifying.

“This entire situation of a big corporate entity going back and forth with hackers is something you would see on an HBO show….these are high-profile targets and hackers and they know they can get attention if they go after them,” said Belloni.

In the latest attack, HBO’s Twitter and Facebook accounts appear to have been breached by a group called “Ourmine” which, in recent years, has taken over media accounts of Netflix, Marvel and Google.

In a separate attack in July, hackers claim to have stolen large files from the HBO servers including internal emails, show scripts, and un-aired episodes of multiple shows.

On Sunday, leaked episodes of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ popped up online.

The hackers released a video ransom note demanding money and signing off with a cruel Game of Thrones-related joke saying, “Winter is coming — HBO is falling.”

A spokesperson for HBO told CBS This Morning the hacks are an effort, “to generate media attention. That’s a game we’re not going to participate in.”

Belloni says the attack on HBO is a wakeup call.

“Hollywood companies in particular are beefing up their security systems way more than before the Sony hack in 2014…I think they’re going to start doing even more to beef up security,” said Belloni.

HBO is also dealing with what it calls inadvertent leaks from its overseas partners.