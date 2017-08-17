FIU Head Coach Butch Davis Surprises Football Team With Trip To South Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The dog days of summer can wear down even the toughest football players, which why Butch Davis had a special prize in store for the Golden Panthers.

The players just didn’t have it on the practice field Thursday.

“We talked with the team a little bit about the dog days of August, and it is miserable,” Davis said. “You are sick and tired of hitting your teammates, tired and sore.”

After a quick team meeting it was clear: the Golden Panthers needed to switch it up.

They stopped tackling each other and hit south beach, specifically the Fontainebleau.

“I kind of felt where we were going when he hit the bend on the turnpike, I was like, ‘We’re going to South Beach.’ But I thought were going to the regular beach, not the Fontainebleau,” one of the players said. “I mean it’s a great experience overall.”

Before they could enjoy the day, Davis had one request from one of the things biggest players.

“You’re gonna start off this day with the best cannonball ever!” Davis shouted to offensive lineman Chris Miller.

Most of the players went for a dip and others chose to enjoy the highlight by checking out completely.

The ultimate goal in football is winning, and it looks like Coach Davis definitely won over the players.

“It brings the spirits up and it brings people closer together,” a player said.

The players CBS4 spoke with said their teammates are members of their family during the season and this family vacation came in the nick of time.

The FIU’s season kicks off in Orlando on August 31.