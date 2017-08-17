COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Tough To Win Without These Guys

Let’s face it, when it comes to high school football in South Florida, the athletes get perhaps more exposure than anywhere in the country – and they should.

But what about those athletes who do not have all the offers, invites to “The Opening” and trips to colleges and universities across the country? Those football players who strap it up every week and never complain – yet they are often the reason for the success of the team.

Every year – for the past 40 plus seasons – we have put in the time to watch over 300 schools, 4,000 players and parts of 100 games in search of prospects who are NOT hyped up by those who never attend games, practices, camps or combines.

Parents and coaches rely on the fact that there will be someone there to see and promote those under-the-radar prospects. At a small gathering – or an event where hundreds attend – the objective is to make sure that you treat Palmer Trinity in the same manner as you would St. Thomas Aquinas or any power.

Many who work for fan websites and local newspapers, cannot dwell on the athletes who do not have the stars or the hype. They rarely get a chance to follow the Corey Gaynor’s until they make it big, and then they all will tell you they watched him from the beginning, which nobody will believe.

Instead of calling these athletes “under-the-radar” – we refer to them as “Players That AreTough To Win Without” – and as our 2017 Countdown To Kickoff continues, we take a look at 10 prospects ( 5 from Miami-Dade and 5 from Broward) that it would be tough to win games without.

As you know, we continue to promote and support, and while we understand that there are several other senior prospects who are underexposed, here are a few to highlight as we get the season started:

George Bubrick, QB, 6-2, 180, Fort Lauderdale University School: We already know the story of this young man who came in and really changed the Sharks in his first season. A record-setting year from a tremendous football prospect who is really being undersold. Has the size and athletic ability to play this game at a high level. Talk to his coaches at University School and all will tell you that without him, they are a different team. Offers need to start rolling in.

SEE FOR YOURSELF: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8033473/george-bubrick

Mark Carter, Jr., S, 5-11, 160, Miami Carol City: With an offer from Kent State in hand, this is one of those prospects that is the heart and soul of the defending state 6A champions – and has been that way since youth football. A versatile football player who also handles the kicking chores, every team needs a prospect that everyone likes and respects. His work ethic is the reason he has done so well. Will be a success no matter what he does in life.

SEE FOR YOURSELF: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5340504/mark-carter-jr

Michael DiLiello, QB, 6-1 190, Cooper City: During the offseason and into the spring, there were very few area quarterbacks who received as much attention as this young man did. Solid offseason and plenty of positive evaluations from coaches, teammates and opponents. Truly came of age by performing with some of the best receivers in the state – competing in 7-on-7 events. Even though college coaches have not offered, look for that to change during the upcoming season.

SEE FOR YOURSELF: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4581226/michael-diliello

Trey Flowers, RB, Miami Palmetto: For the past three years, everyone has been talking about this young man. A powerful, explosive runner who can do it all. Block, catch and of course, run the ball. While the college interest has been coming slowly, this is a team leader for the Panthers that every member of the squad, coaching staff and student body admires and continues to support. Tough to win games without this leader in the lineup and on the sideline.

SEE FOR YOURSELF: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6478777/trey-flowers

Tavares Kelly, Jr., WR, 5-8, 160, St. Thomas Aquinas: Even with a commitment to attend the University of Virginia, this is a prospect who really remains under the radar. Hear people talk about the Raiders and you will listen to several names, but they rarely mention this young man- and if you look back over the past two years – Kelly is one of those prospects that is respected for what he does to raise the bar. Whether it’s as a receiver or kick returner, this is a true difference maker.

SEE FOR YOURSELF: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4190223/tavares-kelly-jr

Antquan Kinsey, OLB, 5-10.5, 205, Miami High: Whether it’s been Miami High, Booker T. Washington, Northwestern for a minute – or back with the Stingarees, this is one of those football players who certainly leads by example. Easily one of the most productive tackles you will find in South Florida. Has a nose for the ball – and college coaches have started to find out about him. With interest from FAU, Massachusetts and Toledo, expect more offers to start coming his way – when college coaches get an opportunity to watch him in action. Just a solid football player who leads by example, and that is great news for first year head coach Sedrick Irvin.

SEE FOR YOURSELF: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6199718/antquan-kinsey

Seth McGill, Athlete, 5-10, 175, Miami Central: Here is a classic example of a football talent on one of the best teams in Florida, and very few people have heard of him. If you watch enough football in this region, prospects like this are developed all the time. An athlete who has the ability to play up to five different positions – and do them well. Easily one of the prospects in South Florida that if he was not on the team, the Rockets would definitely not be as potent. Quarterback, running back, receiver and anywhere else he wants to play, this is a very good football player.

SEE FOR YOURSELF: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7573760/seth-mcgill

Derrick Nicholson, LB, 6-2, 210,Miami Northwestern: If you have had the pleasure of watching the Bulls play defense, you are seeing perhaps one of the best units in the country. Speed, athleticism and plenty of skill. Here is one of those talents who gets overlooked because of all the elite football talent that this team has. But if you have watched Nicholson play, you already know that he is always around the ball – and among the best tacklers on the team. So far, FAU has been one of the teams interested, but that will all change when the other schools see how impressive he is and how much he has grown.

SEE FOR YOURSELF: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6172734/derrick-nicholson

Shaun Peterson, LB, 6-2, 215, Davie Nova: Here is another of those prospects who has just started to get some of the spotlight that he should have been getting two years ago. A University of South Florida commitment, this is a football player that has competed in as many varsity games as any athlete in his class. A versatile talent that continues to improve and turn heads. The Bulls landed a very good football player that many have heard little about. Without him, the Titans are a much different football team.

SEE FOR YOURSELF: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4808200/shaun-peterson-jr

Danny Sanders, WR, 6-4, 185, Davie Western: If you are looking for a prospect that is truly under-exposed, here he is – and while he is coming off a tremendous offseason – Sanders is still trying to turn heads. In the summer, opponents talked about what an impact he could make this season – especially with a tremendous quarterback, big time running game and four other receivers who will share the spotlight as well. His size and athletic ability will make him a football talent to keep an eye on in 2017. They have talked about him, and now he will get the chance to show he belongs!

SEE FOR YOURSELF: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6009797/dannie-sanders

Catch the South Florida High Sports Radio Show each Monday night (9-10) on WQAM (560AM). For the past 10 years, the players and coaches who are making the headlines, join the program. You will learn a lot!