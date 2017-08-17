Witnesses Say Coral Gables Cop’s Wife Yelled ‘He Always Hit Me’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — An officer is in trouble with the law for allegedly hitting his wife during an argument.

Manny Rivero, who has been with the Coral Gables Police Dept. for 18 years, was arrested Thursday following a domestic dispute with his wife.

Police say just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, a witness called Miami-Dade Police about a domestic battery situation.

According to the arrest report, a verbal dispute started between her and River prompting her to leave their home. She later returned when she realized she left her cellphone.

Upon her return, witnesses say, Rivero “began to pull her as she frantically screamed call the police, he hitting me, he always hit me.”

He reportedly pushed her in the head area several times with his free hand during the altercation and then dragged her by the arm into their garage.

Witnesses said they could hear muffled screaming as one of the neighbors called police.

Minutes later, Rivero came out with his wife and they both got into their car. Witnesses said the woman could be seen on the passenger side with her hair disheveled, head down and with minor injuries to her neck.

Officers eventually arrested Rivero.

Police say Rivero denied physically touching his wife and said he didn’t notice any injuries on her.

Investigators noticed he had a large injury on his neck stretching to his clavicle area. When they questioned him about it, he said he got the injury while trying to get a ball out of a tree.

Rivero has since been charged with domestic battery.