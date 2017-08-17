Bonnie Tyler To Sing Hit “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” During Eclipse

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Some passengers aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise will get a really amped up version of the total solar eclipse on Monday.
Those booked on the Oasis of the Seas “Total Eclipse Cruise” will get to hear ultimate soundtrack for the eclipse – Bonnie Tyler herself singing her hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” in the ship’s outdoor theater backed by by Joe Jonas’ band DNCE .
The ship leaves from Florida on Sunday. It will sail through the Caribbean toward St. Maarten on Monday when the moon passes in front of the sun. A total eclipse will be viewable in a narrow band across the sea.
“Total Eclipse of the Heart” topped the Billboard charts for four weeks in 1983. DNCE is best known for its 2015 hit “Cake by the Ocean.”
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)