When Dolphins Players Need Fashion Advice They Go To Andre Branch

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Andre Branch believes that clothes make the man.

“I think my style is just…every time somebody sees me they’re like ‘where did he get that from,’” Branch said.

The Dolphins lanky defensive end is serious about style and says this is no passing fancy.

He has studied fashion in New York and London.

Someday, he hopes that casual shoppers will snag things from his clothing line.

“That’s the plan later down the line,” Branch said. “But just like anything, it takes knowledge and it takes getting better every day.”

That dream is a ways off.

For now, Branch is content to use his keen fashion sense to style himself.

Branch says even teammates rely on his advice.

“They ask me tips about fashion,” Branch said of his teammates. “Which is fine because at the end of the day, if you need help with certain things I’m here for it.”

Branch was even willing to take on the ultimate challenge of giving CBS4 sports anchor Jim Berry’s old school fashion sense a new school makeover.

Berry’s stubbornness gives in to the man who goes against the grain. After all, that attitude has served him well on the football field.

Branch fought his way into the starting lineup last season, and was rewarded with a four year contract extension.

He thrived in Adam Gase’s prove it to me system.

“I love it because I’ve been an underdog my whole life,” Branch said. “When I went to Clemson I was a two-star [recruit] and I got those two stars for committing to Clemson. For me, I’ve always been having to prove myself.”

After making the playoffs last season, Branch believes the Dolphins are poised for an even bigger breakthrough.

In football and in fashion, Branch says it’s all about setting the tone and having the right mood from the get-go.

“If you wake up in the morning and your mood is off then your day is off,” Branch explained. “So you put that piece [of clothing] on or those shoes on and your mood changes and you want to keep it consistent.”

Branch says his strong fashion sense comes from his mom, who always stressed the need to look your best.

He says becoming a student of football has helped him to play his best because Branch knows making big plays never goes out of style.