Trump Disbands 2 White House Business Councils Amid CEO Dropouts

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — President Donald Trump has disbanded two White House business councils amid criticism from CEOs for remarks on the violent Charlottesville protest.
Earlier Wednesday, the CEO of Campbell Soup resigned from the jobs panel over perceived comments about racism made by President Trump.
Campbell CEO Denise Morrison said in a company release Wednesday, “Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and are not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottesville. I believe the President should have been — and still needs to be — unambiguous on that point.”
Trump suggested in remarks Tuesday that the white supremacists and counter-protesters both blameworthy for violence that erupted this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Morrison said the president’s comments triggered her resignation from the manufacturing jobs panel.
Morrison is the seventh person to resign from two major advisory panels this week following Trump’s comments.
