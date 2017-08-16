Man Arrested In Ambush, Attack On Deputy

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LAKE WORTH (CBSMiami/AP) — A man who flagged down a Palm Beach sheriff’s deputy is accused of slugging him in the face.
Investigators said the deputy was conducting a business check early Sunday morning when he was flagged down by a man in an alleyway. The report says the man “ambushed” the deputy, striking him on the right side of the face with a blunt object.
The man ran and the deputy was treated at a hospital.
On Tuesday, Gerlo “G-Lo” Ulysse, 27, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.
Ulysse will make his first appearance in court Wednesday.
