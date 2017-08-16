Hollywood Bartender Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Woman In Casino Parking Lot

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood bartender has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in the parking lot of the Seminole Hard Rock Casino.
The jury deliberated three hours before convicting James Amelio.
Prosecutors say the victim and Amelio met through a mutual friend two summers ago.
The two ended up going to the Hard Rock and surveillance cameras captured what happened between them.
Amelio is seen at one point taking compromising pictures of the victim while she was passed out in the garage.
He faces anywhere from nine to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced in September.