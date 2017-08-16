SPLC: There Are 917 Designated Hate Groups In The U.S.

August 16, 2017
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There are 917 designated hate groups in the United States, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

And there’s a map of all of those groups, with more than 60 groups dispersed throughout Florida.

The center has various categories for the groups like Neo-Nazis, White Nationalists, Racist Skinheads, Anti-Immigrant, Anti-LGBT and Black Separatists among other categories.

Through their map you can see various groups by state and in those categories as well as what city they are located in.

Some of the groups in the Sunshine State include the New Black Panther Party, the Klu Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan,  the League of the South, the Nation of Islam, Supreme White Alliance, Confederate Hammerskins and The Daily Stormer among others.

Click here to see the map. 

  1. Albert Lamelas says:
    August 16, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Did this count include our Political Parties and the National New Media? Would not be complete without counting them

