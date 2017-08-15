Real-Life ‘Wedding Crashers’ Were On Epic 1st Date

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SPARTA, N.J. (CBSMiami) – The real-life story of “Wedding Crashers” in New Jersey just gets better – it was an epic first date!

“We laughed. We’re like, ‘OMG, we got wedding crashed, that’s funny.’ I wanna shake their hands and tell them good job,” Karen Tufo said.

Snapshots of a mysterious couple partying it up on the dance floor were all that newlyweds Mike And Karen Tufo had to identify the total strangers who crashed their wedding reception.

Well, they also had note, with a “buck for luck” attached, that read: “Congratulations! Sorry for crashing your wedding. Best of luck.”

Once the story of the wedding crash hit television, the crashers came forward.

“She was like ‘Don’t be sorry. Best gift ever,’” said Carly Wolfson.

Wolfson and Ritchie Barry were literally on their first date – a flirtatious game of chicken, if you will.

“I didn’t think he was gonna go through with it,” Wolfson said. “And he came out all dressed up so I was like, ‘All right, guess we’re doing this.’”

Barry didn’t want to go on camera, but his partner in crime walked us through their con, from planning outfits to creating a backstory that included a phony engagement ring.

“I walked in and was like, ‘Oh there’s no seat for us at our table.’ So they put a seat down for us at the best man’s table,” Wolfson explained.

After that, threw caution to the wind.

“I was like, ‘OK, what would I do at a wedding? How do I fit in?’ So I pulled up everyone to come dancing,” she said.

Wolfson and Barry definitely left an impression on the guests.

“In the center of the circle, just dancing all over the place, like right up in our face and photobombing every picture we took,” said Marisa Fatzer.