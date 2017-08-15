Trump Met By Angry Protest In NYC

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – For the first time since being sworn in, President Donald Trump is at his home in New York City.

He was met by protestors, still angry about his response to the white nationalist rally this weekend in Virginia that left one dead and 19 injured.

It was one of several demonstrations around the country denouncing this weekend’s rally in Charlottesville, Virginia during which white supremacists clashed with counter protestors, leaving one person dead.

“I cannot stand for Nazis in my country I want everyone who lives here to feel safe because they deserve to,” said one protester outside Trump Tower.

James Alex Fields Jr, 20, the man who allegedly rammed his car into a crowd of activists in Charlottesville, is, according to friends, someone who admires Adolf Hitler. He appeared in court Monday, officially charged with injuring 19 and in the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

“I am extremely proud of my daughter. I am extremely proud she stood for what she believed in,” said Heather’s mother Susan Bro.

Trump was met with two days of criticism for not immediately condemning, specifically, white supremacy groups. On Monday, he did so.

“Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazi’s, white supremacists,” said Trump during a press conference.

Three high profile members of the president’s American Manufacturing Council resigned in a single day in response to the president’s delay; the CEOs of Merck, Under Armour, and Intel’s Brian Krzanich who tweeted in part, “There should be no hesitation in condemning hate speech or white supremacy by name.”

Trump is expected to spend three days in New York. During that time or shortly thereafter we could see another shake up of his inner circle. Two sources close to the White House told CBS News that Steve Bannon may soon be out of a job. The President’s chief strategist brought a nationalist message to the White House and once ran the right-wing news service, Breitbart.