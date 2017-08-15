Steering You Right: Overnight Closures On The Palmetto & I-75

August 15, 2017 7:05 AM By Bianca Peters
Filed Under: Bianca Peters, Road Closures, Road Construction, Steering You Right, Traffic

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida’s seemingly endless road construction rolls on this week with a number of overnight closures.

Tuesday night through Friday all southbound lanes of State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway will be closed at NW 74th Street from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers heading southbound will be diverted off the Palmetto at NW 74th Street and allowed to re-enter at NW 58th Street.

One northbound and one southbound inside lane of I-75 will be closed between the Palmetto Expressway and NW 138 Street. That starts Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. and goes until Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Also on I-75, the northbound exit ramp to westbound Griffin Road (Exit 13B) will be closed intermittently ‪Tuesday night through Thursday, August 17 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Drivers will be detoured to exit at Sheridan Street East.

More from Bianca Peters
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch