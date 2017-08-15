Local Politicians Respond To President Trump’s Charlottesville Attack Comments

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Local politicians, on both sides of the aisle, were critical of President Donald Trump’s comments on the Charlottesville attack, taking to social media to share their thoughts.
The organizers of events which inspired & led to #charlottesvilleterroristattack are 100% to blame for a number of reasons. 1/6
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017
They are adherents of an evil ideology which argues certain people are inferior because of race, ethnicity or nation of origin. 2/6
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017
When entire movement built on anger & hatred towards people different than you,it justifies & ultimately leads to violence against them 3/6
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017
These groups today use SAME symbols & same arguments of #Nazi & #KKK, groups responsible for some of worst crimes against humanity ever 4/6
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017
Mr. President,you can't allow #WhiteSupremacists to share only part of blame.They support idea which cost nation & world so much pain 5/6
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017
The #WhiteSupremacy groups will see being assigned only 50% of blame as a win.We can not allow this old evil to be resurrected 6/6
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017
Blaming "both sides" for #Charlottesville?! No. Back to relativism when dealing with KKK, Nazi sympathizers, white supremacists? Just no.
— Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) August 15, 2017
Today @POTUS provided cover to Nazis and the Klan. When they march, no other information is necessary. Condemn them. Full stop.
— Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) August 15, 2017
Will @POTUS look into the eyes of an American beaten & jailed fighting for civil rights and tell him that even one Confederate flag is OK?
— Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) August 15, 2017
Will @POTUS look into the eyes of a Holocaust survivor and tell her that even one Nazi swastika flag is OK?
— Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) August 15, 2017
This was never about statues. And the President knows it.
— Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) August 15, 2017
There is no defending white supremacists, neo-Nazis and the KKK.
— Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) August 15, 2017
.@POTUS just doesn't get it. There is no moral equivalence between manifestations for or against #whitesupermacy. He's got to stop. https://t.co/Cuf4h2Qa11
— Rep. Carlos Curbelo (@RepCurbelo) August 16, 2017
It's sickening to hear Trump again blame "both sides" for the deadly violence in Charlottesville. It's far beneath the office he holds.
— D. Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) August 15, 2017
Here's a question: Where does @realDonaldTrump go from here? Is there any turning back from what we saw and heard today? #Charlettesville
— Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) August 15, 2017