Outdated Radios Among Problems Found In Handling Of FLL Shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Seven months after a mass shooting at a Fort Lauderdale airport, authorities and airport officials are getting an independent review on how it was handled.

It was January 6, 2017, when Esteban Santiago is accused of opening fire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport at terminal 2’s baggage claim. After firing off 14 rounds, 5 people were killed and 6 injured.

An hour and a half later, there were false reports of gunfire. Panic spread throughout the airport and parking garages sending people running for their lives.

On Tuesday, members of the sheriff’s office, airport and county are getting a closed-door briefing from independent consultants about what worked and what didn’t in response to the chaos.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office internal report already found big problems with communication that day. It found outdated radios made it difficult for officers to communicate.

The report also faulted BSO for how it handled the immediate aftermath. It noted confusion with armed masked SWAT members running through the airport potentially further traumatizing passengers.

The report also noted some of the 2,000 responding officers from around South Florida left cruisers parked all over the place leaving an impassable parking lot behind.

Only people with high security clearance were allowed in the meeting at the Broward County Governmental Center.

The independent review is expected to help BSO as well as the airport figure out what worked and didn’t work on that chaotic day. A news conference is expected to be held at 2 p.m. to talk about the review.