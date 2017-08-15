Miami Dolphins Broadcast Teams Announced By CBS

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS has announced their broadcast pairings for Weeks 1-4 of the NFL season and there are two significant changes for 2017.
Retired Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joins the network’s lead announce team. He will serve as color analyst alongside seasoned play by play vet Jim Nantz, with Tracy Wolfson at reporter.
Romo replaces Phil Simms, who moves into a studio hosting role. That’s the other major change for 2017. Simms, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason and Bill Cowher are the analysts set to work with host James Brown on the 50th season of ‘The NFL Today.’
The Miami Dolphins will appear in a pair of CBS matchups during the first four weeks. Games will be shown locally in South Florida on CBS 4. Here are the broadcast assignments.
WEEK 2: Miami Dolphins @ L.A. Chargers, Sept. 17th at 4:05pm. Play by play: Greg Gumbel. Color: Trent Green. Reporter: Jamie Erdahl.
WEEK 3: Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets. Sept. 24th at 1:00pm. Play by play: Tom McCarthy. Color: Steve Tasker. Reporter: Steve Beuerlein.
(Broadcasts are subject to change)
In addition to the games being televised on CBS 4, fans can listen on radio at 560 WQAM and KISS 99.9.