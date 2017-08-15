Jay Cutler Is A ‘Go’ For Dolphins Thursday Preseason Game

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Jay Cutler will make his Miami Dolphins debut this week, says head coach Adam Gase.
“I think right now everything looks like [Cutler’s] gonna go,” Gase said.
The 11-year veteran quarterback came out of his short-lived retirement this month to join the Dolphins. He went through his first practice a week ago.
On Tuesday, Cutler took every first team snap in the team’s walk through. He’s prepared to run the starting offense.
The Dolphins host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night for their second exhibition. Cutler sat out game one, last Thursday against Atlanta.
Game time for Dolphins-Ravens is 7:00 PM at Hard Rock Stadium. Watch it on CBS 4 and hear it on 560 WQAM.