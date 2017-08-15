Fugitive Arrested In Florida Faces 375 Years In Prison

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A fugitive, on the run for years, is now facing 375 years behind bars.
Authorities arrested Gil Hevia, 47, in Orlando this week. He had been on the run for five years.
Hevia was involved in a drug diversion operation in Florida, Puerto Rico and Texas, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Office.
He would reportedly buy and sell more than $40 million in black market pharmaceuticals that included anti-depressants, anti-psychotics and HIV medications.
Hevia was also allegedly involved in a separate but similar drug diversion ring that operated in Florida, Tennessee, Michigan, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey.
Authorities say he would reportedly buy the drugs from Medicaid recipients in Florida and New Jersey then resell them to pharmacies in the Northeast.
Between both those cases, Hevia faces felony charges related to trafficking in contraband prescription drugs, Medicaid fraud, money laundering and organized scheme to defraud.
Only if convicted on all charges will he face the 375-year sentence.