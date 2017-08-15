Dwork On Sports: Panthers Aleksander Barkov Masters New, Ridiculous Move

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The new hockey season is less than two months away.

It won’t be long before NHL training camps are underway and rosters begin to take shape.

The Florida Panthers will be in a unique position as a team full of talent that could easily sneak under the radar once again.

Florida’s top offensive weapon, Aleksander Barkov, missed a large chunk of last season due to injury but has been working hard this summer and appears poised to have his best year yet.

Barkov took to Instagram earlier this week to accept a challenge from one of the world’s best handlers of hockey pucks.

Pavel Barber is known around the hockey world as the ultimate stick handler and along with being a coach, has put out several videos that show off his amazing skills.

His newest move is a fake-slapshot and hockey players across the globe have been working hard trying to duplicate it.

Next #PavelBarberChallenge is up!!! To enter upload a video of you trying the fake clapper and use the hashtag #PavelBarberChallenge. Must be done with a puck but can be done both on or off ice! Winner gets a repost! A post shared by Pavel Barber (@pavelbarbertraining) on Aug 13, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

While some players have pulled it off during practices and warmups, it has yet to emerge in an NHL game or shootout and nobody seems to be able to do it as well as Barber.

Well, that’s not entirely true anymore.

Barkov decided to take on Barber’s challenge and the results are pretty darn impressive.

Sorry guys, I had to… 😅 #pavelbarberchallenge @heybarber A post shared by Aleksander Barkov (@barkovsasha) on Aug 14, 2017 at 1:33am PDT

Hopefully Barkov, who already has a reputation as one of the most feared shootout participants in the NHL, will break out the fake slapper at some point during the upcoming season.

It’s not like innovation is anything new for Barkov, who has shown no fear when attempting moves under the brightest spotlight.