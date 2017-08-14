Pro Wrestling Legend Ric Flair Admitted To ICU, Dealing With “Tough Medical Issues”

August 14, 2017 12:01 PM By David Dwork
Filed Under: ICU, Pro Wrestling, Ric Flair

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLOTTE (CBSMiami) – Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair has been hospitalized and admitted to an intensive care unit.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer went into the hospital over the weekend  for heart-related issues and initially downplayed the situation.

That changed on Monday after a representative for Flair made a public plea for support.

Late Sunday night Melinda Morris Zanoni, who is the CEO of Legacy Talent LLC, tweeted out an update on Flair’s status.

The 68-year-old has been one of the biggest names in wrestling for decades, known for his captivating, over-the-top personality.

Flair was in south Florida as recently as a few weeks ago.

The Miami Marlins held a special Wrestling Night at Marlins Park and Flair was the headlining attraction.

More from David Dwork
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch