Pro Wrestling Legend Ric Flair Admitted To ICU, Dealing With “Tough Medical Issues”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CHARLOTTE (CBSMiami) – Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair has been hospitalized and admitted to an intensive care unit.
The two-time WWE Hall of Famer went into the hospital over the weekend for heart-related issues and initially downplayed the situation.
That changed on Monday after a representative for Flair made a public plea for support.
Late Sunday night Melinda Morris Zanoni, who is the CEO of Legacy Talent LLC, tweeted out an update on Flair’s status.
The 68-year-old has been one of the biggest names in wrestling for decades, known for his captivating, over-the-top personality.
Flair was in south Florida as recently as a few weeks ago.
The Miami Marlins held a special Wrestling Night at Marlins Park and Flair was the headlining attraction.