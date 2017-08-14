WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Powerball Jackpot Jumps Again To A Whopping $430M

August 14, 2017 5:07 PM
Filed Under: fla lottery, Florida Lottery, Lottery, Powerball

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Get ready to join that office lottery pool. The Powerball jackpot has rolled 18 times, since the June 14th drawing bringing the jackpot to an estimated $430 million, the largest in the nation.

Jackpot prizes are paid in 30 annual installments or a one-time lump-sum payment of an estimated at $273.4 million.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever to hit was $1.586 billion, which shared between tickets sold in three states on Jan. 13, 2016.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The chance of winning Powerball is incredibly small, at 292.2 million to one. But players have much better odds, of about one in 25, of winning smaller prizes ranging from $1 million to $4.

You can watch the Powerball drawing Wednesday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.

