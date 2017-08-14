Miami-Dade School Buses Hit The Road For Practice Run

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In one week the next school in Miami-Dade and the county’s public school bus drivers want to be sure they are ready.

Monday morning more than 1,100 buses, many equipped with WiFi and GPS, hit the road to practice their routes.

It’s a massive operation, considering they will be transporting nearly 55,000 Miami-Dade County school children daily via 881 routes.

It’s a massive undertaking that, for first-time drivers like Rogelio Cobos, required focus.

“It’s about the children,” he said. “To safely bring them from point A to point B.”

Even for seasoned pros like Greg Allen, who’s been behind the wheel of a school bus for 35 years, he still needs to prepare. Practice is important so there won’t be any mistakes. He said when the kids arrive that’s when things really get hectic.

“The drivers’ not locating the house pickups, it’s a lot more difficult than looking for a street stop,” he said.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was front and center amid preps for the new school year.

“Delivering the future on time @MDCPS. Safety and readiness are crucial to our transportation fleet professionals,” he posted on Twitter.

The superintendent urged parents to speak to their children about restraint and respect while riding the bus.

Carvalho said for parents unfamiliar with their children’s bus routes, they are up on the Dadeschools Mobile app. Parents can also use the app can find out what their children will be eating, their class schedule, grades and get school information, among other things. The app is available for iPhones and Android phones.