Top US Military Officer Hopes For Peaceful Resolution With North Korea

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HAGATNA, Guam (CBSMiami) – The top U.S. military officer met with the South Korean president Monday about North Korea’s nuclear threats.

In a news conference, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford said the U.S. hopes for a peaceful resolution, but the military is ready to use the full range of its capabilities.

“Based on projective capacity that North Korea possesses today, we can protect the peninsula, the Koreans here in the peninsula, the Americans here in the peninsula, we can protect Guam, we can protect Hawaii and we can protect the continent of the United States,” he said. “What we are focused on now is continued capability of development and where Kim Jong-un maybe in the future. That’s all we are preparing for.”

On Monday, the residents of Guam held a demonstration in support of peace.

“Today we are just showing solidarity and just kind of getting the message out there that we are for peace and not war,” one resident said. “A lot of people are stressed out. They’ve got a lot of things on their mind. North Korea most especially and the bombs that might potentially hit us and to kind of unify the community and bring them out here and to think about something else instead of getting bombed.”

People lined the street holding banners as cars drove by sounding their horns.

One man’s banner read: “Drop knowledge not bombs.”

“Big threat on Guam right now and we are trying to show the world that the people here are peace loving people and we don’t want war here. We don’t want to harm anyone in North Korea and we don’t want harm to come to us or everywhere else in the world and it is time that our leaders think about peace and think about ways to promote peace,” another resident said.

Related: Trump Seeks Trade Probe Of China Amid North Korea Tensions

Also on Monday, China said they will impose sanctions against North Korea by no longer importing their goods.

The U.S. hopes this will help avoid conflict.